AltAir Logistics unveils most affordable and value-packed packages for World Cup 2026 

AltAir Logistics has officially unveiled a range of highly accessible and value-driven travel packages for the FIFA World Cup 2026, positioning itself as a leading provider of structured, affordable pathways for Ghanaians to experience the tournament live in the United States.

At an exclusive press soirée attended by media, stakeholders, and select guests, the company provided an in-depth look into its “Watch the World Cup” packages, with a clear focus on flexibility, customisation, and cost efficiency.

At the core of AltAir’s offering is a tiered package system designed to accommodate different travel preferences and financial capacities.

From entry-level packages focused on essential travel and match access, to premium bundles that include upgraded accommodation, multi-city experiences, and curated lifestyle activities, each option is built to give clients control over how they experience the World Cup.

The packages cover end-to-end travel logistics, including flights, accommodation across key host cities, match ticket guidance, local transportation, and on-ground coordination.

Beyond logistics, AltAir has embedded experiential elements into its packages, offering clients access to fan zones, curated city tours, diaspora-driven events, and networking opportunities that extend the experience beyond the stadium.

A standout feature of the offering is its flexible payment structure, which allows clients to spread costs over time through structured instalment plans.

This approach significantly lowers the barrier to entry, enabling more people to secure their spots early while managing their finances comfortably ahead of the tournament.

In addition, AltAir is providing dedicated visa support services, assisting clients through the often complex application process with guidance on documentation, appointment scheduling, and advisory support. This integrated approach ensures that travellers are not only financially prepared but also administratively equipped for the journey.

Speaking at the event, Dr Efua Asamoah Ofosu, Co-owner of AltAir Logistics, emphasised that the design of the packages was intentional in addressing the key challenges travellers typically face.

“We have built these packages to remove friction at every stage from planning and payment to visa acquisition and on-ground experience. The goal is simple: to make attending the World Cup both achievable and seamless,” she stated.

Guests at the soirée were also taken through sample itineraries showcasing how travellers can move across multiple host cities, combining match days with curated experiences tailored to Ghanaian travellers.

The level of detail demonstrated AltAir’s operational depth and its ability to deliver both structure and flexibility within the same package.

As global demand for experiential travel continues to rise, particularly around major sporting events, AltAir’s offering stands out by combining affordability with a well-orchestrated, end-to-end travel system.

With consultations already underway, the company is engaging clients on a one-on-one basis to tailor packages to individual budgets, match preferences, and align with travel goals.

To explore available packages or secure a slot, visit www.watchtheworldcup.live or contact 059 367 9741 or 0257554514.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.