Ambassador Victor Smith honoured at Shoreline–Akropong Sister City reception

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, was honoured at the Shoreline–Akropong Sister City Association reception held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Shoreline, Seattle.

The recognition was for the Ambassador’s outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to serving Ghanaians in the diaspora, particularly in the state of Washington, as well as his consistent advocacy for stronger Ghana–U.S. partnerships in investment, development, and cultural exchange.

Readind a citation during the ceremony, organisers praised Ambassador Smith’s impactful diplomatic service and dedication to building bridges across communities.

“Your tireless efforts to strengthen connections between Ghana and the diasporic communities… have made a meaningful and lasting impact.”

The citation further acknowledged his role in fostering collaboration across cultural, civic, and economic spheres.

“Through your service, you have fostered strong cultural, civic, and economic ties that continue to benefit both Ghana and the communities you serve.”

Receiving the honour, Ambassador Smith expressed gratitude to the leadership of the City of Shoreline and the Sister City Association, describing the occasion as a significant step toward deeper collaboration.

“This evening’s reception is more than a ceremonial gathering. It is a reflection of a growing friendship and an emerging partnership… rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a common desire to build bridges.”

He emphasized the importance of sister city relationships as platforms for tangible cooperation, highlighting opportunities in trade, investment, education, and youth development between Ghana and Shoreline.

“The vision of a sister city relationship is both timely and inspiring… opening doors for practical collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, innovation, and people-to-people connections.”

The Ambassador reaffirmed Ghana’s readiness to deepen engagement with forward-looking cities like Shoreline, noting that such partnerships are critical to fostering inclusive growth and global cooperation.

He concluded by describing the relationship as a long-term investment in shared prosperity.

“Let us see this not simply as a reception, but as the planting of a seed one that, with commitment and goodwill, can grow into a lasting and fruitful relationship for generations to come.”

The reception brought together city officials, community leaders, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, all united in a shared commitment to strengthening ties between Ghana and the United States through collaboration, cultural exchange, and strategic partnerships.

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