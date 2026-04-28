AMOFEST 2026 launched to promote highlife and global cultural exchange

The fourth edition of the International AMOFEST has been officially launched in Accra, marking another milestone in the festival’s growing influence on the global music scene.

The launch event, held at the Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA) Centre on Monday, April 27, brought together key players in Ghana’s music and creative industries.

Media personalities Doreen Avio and Edem Mensah Tsotorme hosted the event, which was also attended by notable figures, including KMJ.

Founded by Berima Amo, AMOFEST continues to position itself as a vibrant platform connecting Africa with the rest of the world through music, culture, and artistic collaboration.

A central focus of the festival remains the revival and promotion of highlife music, widely regarded as a cornerstone of Ghana’s musical identity.

Speaking at the launch, Berima Amo emphasised the importance of celebrating and preserving highlife while projecting it onto the global stage.

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, expressed strong support for the initiative, stressing the need to safeguard the genre for future generations.

“I am very happy about AMOFEST… we cannot allow highlife to die. We are going to support AMOFEST,” he said.

Music executive Kwesi Ernest also underscored the importance of sustaining Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

“Highlife music needs to live forever… we must respect what we have and sustain it,” he noted.

Adding his voice, highlife musician Kwaisey Pee urged Ghanaians to actively promote the genre.

“Let’s love and promote highlife music in Ghana,” he said.

International participation continues to be a key feature of AMOFEST, with musicians from Italy and Brazil expressing excitement about the festival’s expanding global reach and its role in fostering cross-cultural exchange.

The launch event concluded with a vibrant performance by the Efadzinam Borborbor Band, showcasing the energy and cultural richness expected at the main festival.

The main event of AMOFEST 2026 is scheduled for May 2 at Alliance Française d’Accra.

The lineup includes:

• Uncle Ebo Whyte

• Marta Arpini

• Podiro Kastelijns

• Lamisi

• Rudy Ray

The event will be followed by an after-party jam session hosted by Urban.

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