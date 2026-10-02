ANEG Foundation takes Go Girls and Boys on career exposure visit

The ANEG Foundation has taken 95 Go Girls and Boys on a career exposure and mentorship visit as part of its pre-summit activities for the 7th ANEG Girls Summit, which is scheduled to take place on October 31, 2026, on the theme “Future Readiness: Empowering Young People for Better Life Outcomes.”

The initiative, “A Visit to Professionals and Mentors on the Job,” was led by the Founder and Programme Coordinator of ANEG Foundation, Madam Alberta Seyram Ananga-Ayitey, and provided participants with an opportunity to move beyond the classroom and experience different professional environments firsthand.

The visit began at Maleka Farms at exactly 10:00 a.m., where the participants were divided into four groups for a guided tour of the farm’s fish farming operations.

The groups visited the fish feed production area, fish nursery, riverside operations, and the packaging section, where they observed the processing and packaging of fish, particularly tilapia.

The practical experience exposed the young people to opportunities in agriculture, aquaculture, science, technology, business and related fields while demonstrating how classroom knowledge can be applied in real-world settings.

From Maleka Farms, the team proceeded to the Akuse Government Hospital and Ghana Commercial Bank, where participants interacted with professionals and learnt more about their respective careers and responsibilities.

The professionals also shared their personal career journeys with the young people, including their educational backgrounds, experiences, and the courses they could pursue to enter similar professions. The participants had the opportunity to ask questions and gain a better understanding of different career pathways.

The team then continued to the Ghana Police Service, Akuse, where participants interacted with service personnel and learned about policing, discipline, public service, and career opportunities within the service.

The final stop was the Akuse Prisons, where the young people interacted with officers and learned about the work of the Ghana Prisons Service. As part of the visit, the ANEG Foundation also donated assorted items to the facility.

Speaking about the initiative, Madam Ananga-Ayitey emphasised the importance of giving young people opportunities to interact with professionals and experience real working environments.

She noted that such exposure can help young people broaden their aspirations, understand the realities of different professions, and begin making informed decisions about their educational and career paths.

The visit was described as fruitful and impactful, with participants gaining practical knowledge, asking questions, and drawing inspiration from the professionals they encountered.

ANEG Foundation expressed its sincere appreciation to Fairtrade/Golden Exotics Limited (GEL) for supporting the initiative with buses to transport the participants throughout the visit.

The career exposure visit forms part of ANEG Foundation’s broader commitment to empowering young people through education, mentorship, career guidance and practical exposure, helping them develop the confidence, knowledge and skills needed to prepare for their future.

The foundation also extended an invitation to all who are interested in empowering young people to get involved in this activity.

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