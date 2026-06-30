ANII launches to strengthen trust between African NGOs and international donors

The Africa Nonprofit Impact Institute (ANII) has officially launched in Accra with a mandate to bridge the long-standing trust, governance and verification gap that has historically limited local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from accessing global philanthropic funding directly.

The launch, held at the Centre for Business Analysis in East Legon, brought together more than 150 social sector executives, bilateral donors, state regulators and traditional authorities. Conceived under the leadership of Pan-African development strategist Stephen Amuzu Mawuli, professionally known as Sam Baraka, ANII positions itself as an independent professional body providing long-term institutional support for Africa’s social sector.

Addressing the funding gap

According to the Institute, billions of dollars in international philanthropic funding are channelled into African development each year. However, significant amounts of funding remain inaccessible because many global donors struggle to identify, verify and assess credible grassroots organisations.

ANII noted that this information gap has created a situation where, although local organisations undertake much of the frontline development work across the continent, less than eight per cent of direct global funding reaches locally led initiatives. The Institute said much of the remaining funding is tied up in extensive due diligence processes, with many local organisations spending a significant portion of their time meeting repetitive compliance requirements to demonstrate their governance and financial credibility.

It believes the challenge is not a shortage of capable local organisations but the absence of a centralised, independent validation framework. ANII says it was established to address this challenge.

Four key pillars

The Institute said it will strengthen the sector through four integrated pillars:

Certifying: Introducing an independent quality assurance framework across five accountability areas: governance, financial management, programme quality, reporting integrity and safeguarding, to provide international donors with a pool of pre-verified organisations.

Equipping: Providing civil society leaders with certified credentials and context-specific management skills to help organisations build long-term sustainability.

Networking: Bringing together development leaders and civil society innovators through a professional network spanning all 54 African Union member states.

Resourcing: Providing data-driven grant intelligence and structured matchmaking to connect verified African organisations with suitable international funders.

Call for stronger civil society

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said an accredited, transparent and professional civil society serves as an important force multiplier for national development and state capacity.

ANII believes its framework will provide international donors with greater confidence through improved transparency and traceability. It also says membership will enable African NGOs to reduce the burden of repeated vetting processes, strengthen their governance systems and improve their access to global development funding.

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