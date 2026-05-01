AnimaxFYB Studios to debut feature animation ‘ORAYA’ at Cannes market

Audio By Carbonatix
AnimaxFYB Studios, a Ghana-based, award-winning animation studio, will debut its first feature-length animated film, ORAYA, at the Marché du Film as an official partner of the Focus on Africa Conference, part of the market’s official conference programme.
The move marks a decisive step into the global film financing and distribution market.
The studio will present ORAYA as part of the official delegation of the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS), a platform driving structured African participation in global film markets and facilitating high-level industry engagement at Cannes.
ORAYA is a 90-minute, 2.5D animated feature set in a futuristic Ghana, targeting a global audience aged 16 and above. The film follows a gifted tech creator accused of engineering a global addiction, who must redeem himself by leading a fractured group of pan-African heroes against a covert syndicate exploiting Earth’s last sacred energy source.
Developed as a franchise-ready property, ORAYA is designed for expansion across sequels, episodic series and transmedia platforms. It is positioned within the premium animation market alongside titles such as Arcane and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
AnimaxFYB Studios enters Cannes with a growing international profile, including selections at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, a Best Animation win at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, and multiple official selections across Oscar-qualifying festivals, establishing the studio as a credible production partner for globally competitive animated content.
“We are not approaching Cannes as observers,” said Francis Yushau Brown, Founder and Creative Director of AnimaxFYB Studios. “ORAYA is a market-facing film built for theatrical scale. We are engaging partners who understand the long-term enterprise value of original IP and are positioned to execute globally.”
Executive Producer Ruth Ojougboh added: “We are building IP designed to travel structurally, commercially, and culturally. This is about aligning story, production, and market strategy from day one to meet global standards.”
The Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS) continues to play a catalytic role in positioning African film businesses within global markets, facilitating access, partnerships and structured engagement at Cannes. Its collaboration with AnimaxFYB Studios reflects a broader shift towards building export-ready African intellectual property with global commercial viability.
“AnimaxFYB represents the kind of studio Africa must scale, one that is building with global standards and long-term IP value in mind,” said Ijeoma Onah.
AnimaxFYB is currently engaging a select group of international distributors, co-production partners and equity financiers for ORAYA and its broader slate, with private meetings scheduled throughout the Marché du Film.
With ORAYA, AnimaxFYB Studios is not introducing African animation to the global market; it is competing within it, with scale, structure and long-term franchise intent.
About AnimaxFYB Studios
AnimaxFYB Studios is a Ghana-based creative enterprise developing premium animation, film and multimedia content for global audiences, while building sustainable talent and production ecosystems across Africa.
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