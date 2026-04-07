Anti-LGBTQ+: Mahama must be held to account to fulfil his promise – Ntim Fordjour

Audio By Carbonatix
Assin South MP and sponsor of the anti-LGBT bill, John Ntim Fordjour, has called for John Dramani Mahama to be held accountable for his promise to introduce legislation addressing LGBTQ issues.
Speaking at the NPP’s headquarters on behalf of the Minority, Rev. Ntim Fordjour also raised concerns over what he described as a covert attempt to introduce LGBTQ concepts into Ghana’s Constitution through the ongoing constitutional review process.
He pointed to recommendations on pages 107 and 108 of the Constitutional Review Committee’s report.
“These recommendations, if adopted, could open the door for the recognition of LGBTQ concepts within our constitutional framework,” he said.
According to him, such a development would fundamentally alter Ghana’s moral and cultural foundations.
“This is not just a legal matter; it is an issue that goes to the heart of our values as a nation. Embedding such provisions in the Constitution will have far-reaching consequences for our moral and cultural identity,” he added.
The Minority is also demanding an apology from President Mahama and the NDC to Ghana’s religious and traditional leaders over what it describes as a betrayal regarding the anti-LGBT bill.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour stated that churches, Muslim clerics, and traditional authorities were given assurances that the legislation would be prioritised if the NDC assumed power, but the government’s current posture suggests a departure from that position.
“We were made to understand that this bill would be treated as a priority if they came into office. What we are seeing now is a clear shift, and it amounts to a betrayal of the trust reposed in them by religious and traditional leaders,” he said.
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