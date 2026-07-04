Argentina survive Cabo Verde scare to book Egypt date

The defending champions survived a pulsating match against a heroic Cabo Verde. Argentina will face Egypt in the last 16.

It took every second of the 120 minutes played in Miami for Argentina to overcome a brave Cabo Verde. The Albiceleste took the lead twice and the Blue Sharks answered both times, but with ten minutes to play in extra time a Lionel Messi corner led to an own goal from Diney Borges that sent that defending champions into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock after the first hydration break, lifting the ball over an onrushing Vozinha after controlling a pinpoint ball over the top from Lisandro Martinez. The goal was the Albiceleste No10's 20th goal at the global showpiece and puts him in the lead in the race for the adidas Golden Boot once again.

After the break, Argentina maintained the majority of possession but it was a slick move down the right wing from the Blue Sharks that turned that game on its head. Centre midfielder Deroy Duarte found himself in space in the penalty area and the Ludogorets man did not hesitate, finishing precisely through Lisandro Martinez's legs and past Emiliano Martinez to draw Cabo Verde level with the reigning champions.

Vozinha made several key saves, including blocking Messi from point blank range to send the game to extra time. It took the Albiceleste just two minutes of extra time to retake the lead. Lisandro Martinez collected a loose ball from a corner kick and lashed over Vozinha at the near post.

But Cabo Verde did not lay down. Left back Sidny Lopes Cabral scored one of the goals of the tournament, curling in an unbelievable strike from the edge of the box to draw the CAF side level.

But their dream finally ran ashore as a Messi corner caused an own goal that saw Argentina through to the last 16. The defending champions will take on Egypt in the next round.

Lionel Messi has now scored in a record-extending eight successive matches in the FIFA World Cup.

"We dignify what our country is. We drew twice against the world champions, we took it to extra time... More than anything, it's being proud of our players who were dignified in the World Cup. We showed our identity." Bubista, Cabo Verde coach

"A really tough match, you always have to focus on the positives. This team never gives up. And I have to give credit to our opponents—the truth is, when people say there's no such thing as an easy opponent, today [Cabo Verde] proved they're a great team. And I'll take away the contribution from everyone. The truth is, everyone finished really tired, because they gave it their all. This is Argentina—if you don't understand that... it's hard... we Argentines will understand it, because nothing comes easy." Lionel Scaloni, Argentina head coach

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.