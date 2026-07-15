Ashanti Youth pick NPP Regional Youth Organiser nomination forms for former NUGS President

A coalition of youth in the Ashanti Region has picked nomination forms on behalf of former National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) President, Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel, as he seeks to contest for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser position.

The nomination forms were picked on Wednesday, July 15, by a delegation made up of current and former TESCON presidents and executives, former student leaders, and youth representatives from across the region.

The delegation was led by former NUGS President, Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel (KOD), who also serves as Head of Elections Coordination for Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel's campaign.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Mr Oppong Daniel described the move as a reflection of the confidence many young people in the region have in Mr Boakye Emmanuel's leadership and his vision for the party's youth wing.

He said Mr Boakye Emmanuel's leadership journey—from serving as TESCON President at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to leading NUGS—has equipped him with the experience needed to serve as the party's Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser.

Members of the delegation also argued that the former NUGS President has the grassroots appeal and organisational capacity to strengthen youth mobilisation within the NPP and help consolidate the party's support base in the Ashanti Region.

According to them, his candidature represents an opportunity to inject renewed energy into the party's youth front while promoting inclusive and results-oriented leadership.

They therefore called on delegates to support Mr Boakye Emmanuel's bid, expressing confidence that he can help unite and reposition the party's youth wing ahead of the 2028 general elections.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.