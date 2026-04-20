National

Atuabo Gas plant to undergo five-hour shutdown for critical system repairs

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 April 2026 5:33am
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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and Ghana National Gas Company have announced a planned temporary shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant to enable essential maintenance works on the facility’s systems.

In a joint statement dated April 19, the two institutions explained that the shutdown will allow for the replacement of a damaged Burner Management System (BMS), a key safety and operational component of the plant.

According to the statement, the fault was first identified on April 15, with subsequent assessments revealing significant damage to the system’s controller, making a full replacement necessary. Preparatory works for the intervention are reportedly about 90 per cent complete.

To facilitate the installation, the plant will be taken offline for five hours, from 12:00 midnight to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026. GRIDCo and Ghana Gas assured that the exercise has been carefully planned and will be executed within the scheduled timeframe.

The companies further indicated that technical and operational safeguards have been put in place to minimise any disruption to the power supply chain, adding that they remain committed to ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply for consumers.

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