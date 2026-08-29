Ayuda CEO Benjamin Cyanano, Vida Adotey Akweley shine at JoySports CEO penalty shootout

Chief Executive Officer of Ayuda App, Benjamin Cyanano, and Vida Adotey Akweley, a representative of the company, emerged as the standout performers in the CEO penalty shootout held as part of the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Mr Cyanano claimed the ultimate honour in the men's CEO contest after successfully converting three of his five penalty attempts to finish top of a field of 30 chief executives who participated in the competition.

His composed finishing under pressure earned him the bragging rights in a challenge that brought together business leaders from various sectors and organisations participating in the tournament.

While the CEO competition produced a winner in Mr Cyanano, Vida Adotey Akweley delivered an equally impressive performance, recording a perfect three goals from three attempts to emerge as the standout female representative.

Representing the ladies of Ayuda App, Ms Adotey Akweley showed remarkable composure from the spot, converting every penalty she took and finishing the challenge with a flawless 100 per cent record.

The men's penalty challenge attracted 30 CEOs from a broad range of companies and institutions, turning the football pitch into a temporary stage for corporate leaders to demonstrate their skills.

Against that field of corporate executives, Mr Cyanano's three successful attempts from five penalties were enough to secure the top position.

His victory provided another highlight for Ayuda App, which was represented strongly in both the men's and women's aspects of the challenge.

The Ayuda App female representative did not miss a single attempt, converting all three of her penalties.

In all, 34 companies participated in the event, including the sponsors.

The participating teams are McDan Group, Equity Health Insurance, Labadi Beach, 3D Wireless Plus, Best Education Services Limited, Royal Kingdom Estate, The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre, Adansi Travels, AlSale Services, Piwak Natural Health, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, La Community Bank, Premier Health Insurance, Valex Lease Equipment Limited, The Luckiest, Narh-Bita Hospital, Latex Foam, Volta Catch, SIC, Heritage Christian University, National Petroleum Authority, Minerals Commission, National Identification Authority, Axis Pension Trust, Ayuda Hub, Sapholda Ventures, Tema Oil Refinery, Toyota Ghana Limited, Virtual Security Africa, MoMo Fintech, Multimedia Group and GIMPA.

The 2026 tournament, powered by Luckiest, is supported by Toyota, Superior Quality, the Minerals Commission, Ayuda, Latex Foam, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd and Virtual Security Africa.

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