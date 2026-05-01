Bank of Ghana’s GHS 15.6bn operational loss is a new low – Gideon Boako

The Tano North MP and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako

The Bank of Ghana’s 2025 operational loss has been described as a ''new low'' in its recent history by the Tano North MP, Dr Gideon Boako.

In its 2025 Financial Statement published on May 1, 2026, the Bank of Ghana registered a huge operational loss of GHS 15.6 billion, which is the second highest loss by the Bank since the Cedi was redenominated in 2008.

The 2025 loss, surprisingly, also surpassed the 2024 loss, which was seen as a positive outlook from the 2022 global economic crisis which hit the Bank of Ghana and other central banks around the world.

With 2025 described as a non-crisis year, analyst have expressed surprise how the Bank of Ghana performed worse in 2024 under a new management and government than in 2024.

Member of Parliament for Tano North and Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Gideon Boako, has slammed the Central Bank, describing the huge loss as a "new low".

Dr. Boako, extensively analysed the Bank’s financial situation a few months ago and predicted its impending loss, said the Bank of Ghana registering such a loss in a non-crisis year is "most damning."

"The most damning part? 2025 was not a crisis year. The Bank’s 2024 financial statements showed a system slowly healing. Operating losses had narrowed from GH¢13.23 billion to GH¢9.49 billion. Other Comprehensive Income had turned positive. FX valuation losses were moderating. The balance sheet was stabilizing. Then 2025 arrived, and the new management at the Bank of Ghana reversed the progress they inherited, '' Gideon wrote in an article on his Facebook page.

"The question is not whether losses can occur in central banking. They can. The question is: why a central bank that had begun to recover suddenly plunged into the largest non-crisis loss in its history?"

The MP blamed the loss on politically motivated policy choices, not stability, for driving the huge losses.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.