Bank of Ghana’s GHS 15.6bn operational loss is a new low – Gideon Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana’s 2025 operational loss has been described as a ''new low'' in its recent history by the Tano North MP, Dr Gideon Boako.
In its 2025 Financial Statement published on May 1, 2026, the Bank of Ghana registered a huge operational loss of GHS 15.6 billion, which is the second highest loss by the Bank since the Cedi was redenominated in 2008.
The 2025 loss, surprisingly, also surpassed the 2024 loss, which was seen as a positive outlook from the 2022 global economic crisis which hit the Bank of Ghana and other central banks around the world.
With 2025 described as a non-crisis year, analyst have expressed surprise how the Bank of Ghana performed worse in 2024 under a new management and government than in 2024.
Member of Parliament for Tano North and Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Gideon Boako, has slammed the Central Bank, describing the huge loss as a "new low".
Dr. Boako, extensively analysed the Bank’s financial situation a few months ago and predicted its impending loss, said the Bank of Ghana registering such a loss in a non-crisis year is "most damning."
"The most damning part? 2025 was not a crisis year. The Bank’s 2024 financial statements showed a system slowly healing. Operating losses had narrowed from GH¢13.23 billion to GH¢9.49 billion. Other Comprehensive Income had turned positive. FX valuation losses were moderating. The balance sheet was stabilizing. Then 2025 arrived, and the new management at the Bank of Ghana reversed the progress they inherited, '' Gideon wrote in an article on his Facebook page.
"The question is not whether losses can occur in central banking. They can. The question is: why a central bank that had begun to recover suddenly plunged into the largest non-crisis loss in its history?"
The MP blamed the loss on politically motivated policy choices, not stability, for driving the huge losses.
Latest Stories
-
War criminal Mladic close to death, say lawyers asking judge for jail release
16 minutes
-
BoG’s performance should be judged by mandate, not balance sheet – Cudjoe Kuagbedzi
23 minutes
-
Dorcas Affo-Toffey leads delegation to China on transport modernisation drive
34 minutes
-
May Day: Lands and Mines Watch Ghana demands safer conditions, fair wages for workers
42 minutes
-
Brazil’s Congress approves plan to drastically cut Bolsonaro’s jail term
52 minutes
-
8 NPP members seek court injunction to halt Tarkwa-Nsuaem polling station elections amid deepening internal dispute
54 minutes
-
Israeli police arrest man after nun attacked in Jerusalem
58 minutes
-
Central banks, like governments, pay the price to stabilise the economy
1 hour
-
BoG losses amount to wealth transfer to banks – Gideon Boako
1 hour
-
The Real Greek restaurant chain on brink of collapse
1 hour
-
Injuries denied me my full potential – Former Ghana defender Daniel Opare
1 hour
-
Kpandai: Man lynched following witchcraft accusation
1 hour
-
Prince Adu-Owusu: The love that never had a chance
1 hour
-
AnimaxFYB Studios to debut feature animation ‘ORAYA’ at Cannes market
2 hours
-
May Day Egg Sale draws crowds to Joy FM car park with big discounts
2 hours