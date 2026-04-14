Bantama Traditional Council destools Kwadaso Odikro over misconduct

The traditional leadership at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region has destooled the community's Odikro, Nana Asare Bediako II, over allegations of misconduct and abuse of authority.

The Bantama Traditional Council, under the leadership of Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, made the decision and ordered the removal of the Kwadaso Odikro.

A definitive traditional ceremony took place at the Kwadaso Palace on Monday, April 13, 2026.

At the event, Nana Kofi Owusu, who serves as the Bantamahene's Gyasehene, led the destoolment process on behalf of the Bantama chief.

In keeping with customary practice, a ram was slaughtered to confirm the formal stripping of the Odikro’s authority.

Addressing the media after the destoolment, the Aduana Abusuapanin of the Royal Family, Nana Akwasi Abu, detailed the conduct of the destooled chief, describing a pattern of behaviour that he said warranted the traditional sanctions imposed.

The Abusuapanin stated that Nana Asare Bediako engaged in several forms of misconduct, including his failure to fulfil the duties required of his office and carrying out land sales that were not properly authorised, with a particular focus on areas in Sofoline.

He also revealed that the destooled chief's actions were deemed to undermine the authority of the Bantama Traditional Council.

"Although 27 years have elapsed since his enstoolment as Odikro, he has not fulfilled his obligations to the Royal Family. In addition, he has disregarded the authority of the Bantamahene, to whom he owes loyalty," Nana Akwasi Abu said.

"The Bantamahene issued several summons for him to appear regarding the allegations against him, but he did not comply with any of them. Therefore, the decision to destool him is justified."

Despite the gravity of the action, sections of the royal family have expressed calm acceptance of the outcome, noting their respect for the authority and processes of the traditional council.

The development has since triggered widespread reactions across Kwadaso, with residents and community members debating the implications of the sudden change in leadership and its potential impact on local governance and land administration.

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