Barcelona Summit: Veep advances talks on agro-deal with GB Foods

In a strategic move to revolutionise Ghana’s agricultural sector, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has opened negotiations with the leadership of GB Foods, the global powerhouse behind the Agrolimen conglomerate.

The meeting, held on Friday, 17th April 2026, in the heart of Barcelona, marks a pivotal step in the government’s mission to transform Ghana from a primary producer of raw materials into a sophisticated hub for agro-processing and value addition.

The discussions focused on the tomato value chain.

Ghana remains one of the world's largest consumers of tomato paste yet continues to see local harvests go to waste due to a lack of processing capacity.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that any partnership with GB Foods must prioritise the economic empowerment of the Ghanaian smallholder farmer.

The Vice President's vision centres on a farm-to-table integration model, ensuring that the tomatoes grown in regions like Bono and Upper East are the primary inputs for the factories operated by GB Foods’ subsidiaries.

Central to the engagement was the goal of massive job creation. By expanding the footprint of agro-processing within Ghana’s borders, the government aims to create thousands of technical and vocational roles for the youth, moving beyond traditional subsistence farming.

The Vice President noted that local production is the only sustainable pathway to reducing Ghana’s reliance on imports, which currently drains significant foreign exchange reserves. By adding value to crops locally, Ghana stands to gain not only in food security but also in price stability for the average consumer.

GB Foods, which operates in over 50 countries and owns iconic brands used daily in Ghanaian kitchens, represents the type of anchor investor the current administration is courting.

The Vice President’s visit to their Barcelona headquarters was designed to showcase Ghana’s improved investment climate and the specific incentives available for companies willing to set up complete value chain operations.

Following the meeting, technical teams from both the Office of the Vice President and GB Foods are expected to draft a roadmap for enhanced investment in local manufacturing plants.

This follows the broader national strategy of industrialisation that prioritises the 'Made in Ghana' label on the international stage.

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