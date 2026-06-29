Bawumia sympathises with flood victims, calls for public cooperation with authorities

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his heartfelt sympathies to thousands of Ghanaians affected by recent flooding, extending condolences to families who have lost loved ones, homes and property.
In a social media post on Monday, June 29, Dr Bawumia said his thoughts and prayers were with all those impacted by the disaster, describing the floods as a difficult moment for the country.
He acknowledged the devastating consequences of the flooding, particularly for families who have been displaced and those mourning the loss of relatives.
“This morning, my thoughts and prayers are with the thousands of our people affected by the floods,” Dr Bawumia stated.
“My deepest sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones, properties, and those who have been forced out of their homes.”
The former Vice President also called on Ghanaians to cooperate with government efforts aimed at responding to the emergency.
He urged citizens to comply with official directives and work closely with state institutions responsible for managing the situation to ensure relief operations are carried out effectively.
“I urge citizens to comply with all directives issued by the Government and to cooperate fully with institutions mandated to address the situation,” he said.
Expressing confidence in the country’s resilience, Dr Bawumia added, “We will get through this difficult time by caring for one another. May God bless our homeland Ghana.”
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