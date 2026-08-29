Bipartisan committee gives hope for successful constitutional reforms – Sulemana Braimah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has expressed confidence that the newly constituted 11-member committee to implement the country’s proposed constitutional reforms will successfully oversee the implementation.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, August 29, Mr Braimah said his optimism largely stemmed from the committee's bipartisan composition.
According to him, the inclusion of individuals from across the political divide could foster consensus and ensure that the implementation process serves the broader national interest rather than partisan considerations.
"I am happy with the team that has been put together. The bipartisan nature of it, I think, gives some hope that this time around, we will have the process go through," he said.
He expressed hope that members of the committee would rise above their political affiliations and work collectively to implement the recommendations produced through the constitutional review process.
The Attorney General recently constituted an 11-member committee to oversee the implementation of the recommendations in the report submitted by the Constitutional Review Committee.
READ ALSO: AG inaugurates 11-member committee to implement Ghana’s proposed constitutional reforms
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