Bishop Abraham Aidoo donates polytank to Holyland–New Apollonia community

Residents of Holyland–New Apollonia in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have received a new polytank donated by Bishop Abraham Aidoo, an aspiring independent parliamentary candidate, to help address water storage challenges in the community.

The intervention is part of Bishop Aidoo’s community-focused initiatives aimed at responding to practical concerns raised by residents and supporting efforts to improve living conditions in the area.

Access to a reliable water supply remains a challenge in some rapidly developing communities within the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, particularly in areas where water flow can be irregular. The new polytank is expected to provide residents with additional storage capacity and help households manage periods of interrupted supply.

Water remains essential for everyday activities, including drinking, cooking, bathing and cleaning, making adequate storage an important part of maintaining healthy living conditions. The donation is therefore expected to provide some relief to residents who have faced difficulties with water availability.

Bishop Aidoo has in recent months undertaken other community-oriented initiatives within Kpone Katamanso, including sanitation exercises, women’s capacity-building programmes and other grassroots interventions.

The latest donation adds support for water access to these initiatives, with residents of Holyland–New Apollonia becoming the latest beneficiaries.

The intervention comes as the Kpone Katamanso Constituency continues to experience population growth, increasing demand for basic amenities such as water, roads, sanitation, electricity, healthcare and educational infrastructure.

Community stakeholders have therefore been encouraged to continue identifying pressing local challenges and working towards sustainable solutions that can improve the welfare of residents.

The donation is being seen as a practical response to an immediate need in Holyland–New Apollonia and part of broader efforts to support community development and improve living conditions across Kpone Katamanso.

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