Damang Mine: Lands Minister urges E&P to deliver bold investment and community growth

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has called on Engineers and Planners (E&P) to commit substantial investment into the Damang Mine, stressing that its operations must translate into tangible benefits for both local communities and the wider national economy.

Gold Fields Ghana Limited managed the Damang Mine for over 25 years before its lease expired, after which the concession reverted to the state. Following a competitive bidding process, E&P secured the licence to operate the mine under the new entity, Damang Gold Mines Limited.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, the Minister congratulated E&P on its successful bid but stressed that the responsibility now placed on the company comes with heightened expectations.

He made it clear that the arrangement remains a lease agreement and not a transfer of ownership, noting that the state retains full control of the mineral asset.

“Engineers & Planners, you are not just taking over a mine, you are carrying a nation’s confidence,” he said, adding that the lease will be subject to review upon expiry in line with national regulations.

He further urged the company to prioritise investment, exploration, safety, environmental protection and job security, while also ensuring that surrounding communities benefit through improved infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, roads and economic opportunities. “Do not fail us,” he cautioned.

The Minister also described the transition process as transparent and fair, noting that E&P’s long-standing involvement as a technical partner at Damang since 2002 positions it well to manage the mine without disruption.

He added that the selection of a Ghanaian-owned firm reflects a broader policy shift aimed at strengthening local participation in the extractive sector.

According to him, the development marks a key milestone in Ghana’s “resource governance reset”, which seeks to move Ghanaians from peripheral roles to ownership and leadership within the mining industry.

He commended stakeholders, particularly Gold Fields Ghana Limited, for ensuring a smooth transfer of operations.

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