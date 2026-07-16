Black Queens’ Cynthia Konlan advocates for goalkeeping development at CAF ‘Stars Spotlight’ webinar

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Queens vice-captain Cynthia Findiib Konlan has called for greater attention to the development of goalkeepers across Africa during a CAF "Stars Spotlight" webinar.
The webinar organised by CAF is to enable players scheduled to participate in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to contribute to the growth of women’s football on the continent.
Speaking at the virtual event, Konlan highlighted the growing standard of goalkeeping on the continent while emphasising the need for increased investment in specialised coaching and player development.
"Goalkeeping has evolved tremendously in African football, but we must continue to invest in developing young talents. With the right coaching and opportunities, Africa can produce even more world-class goalkeepers," she said.
The experienced shot-stopper also encouraged young girls with aspirations of becoming goalkeepers to pursue their dreams with determination.
"To every young girl who wants to be a goalkeeper, don't be afraid to dream big. Stay committed, work hard every day and never give up on your passion. Your dedication will open doors for you," Konlan added.
The CAF “Stars Spotlight" Webinar is part of the Confederation of African Football's efforts to inspire the next generation by providing a platform for leading African players to share their experiences and promote the continued growth of the women's game.
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