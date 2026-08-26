Football | National

Black Stars midfielder Kwasi Sibo joins Libyan side Al-Swehly

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  26 August 2026 10:58am
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Ghana international Kwasi Sibo has completed a move to Libyan top-flight side Al-Swehly in a permanent deal.

Sibo joins the club on a three-year deal with the option to extend for another year, signing as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Real Oviedo.

The Black Stars midfielder played in the Spanish La Liga last season before his deal expired at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, with the club choosing not to extend his contract.

The move to Libya comes after a proposed move to the Turkish top flight did not materialise, while he also turned down clubs from France and Major League Soccer.

According to reports, the deal could be worth $10 million, with the financial package also linked to a broader government-backed effort to bring in more African talent to the Libyan league.

The midfielder returned to Ghana on Tuesday after flying out to Cairo to sign his deal with the Libyan side ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.

The 28-year-old was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America, starting in all of Ghana's games.

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