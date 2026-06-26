Boakye Agyarko outlines plan to strengthen NPP communications machinery ahead of 2028

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has unveiled plans to strengthen the party’s communications machinery, stressing the need for a more coordinated and effective structure to position the NPP for victory in the 2028 general elections.

He outlined the vision during an engagement with the Bono East Regional Communications Directorate as part of his campaign activities.

Addressing the communicators, Mr Agyarko underscored the importance of building a clearly defined communications framework that links every level of the party’s organisation, from polling stations to the national executive.

According to him, such a structure would improve coordination, ensure message discipline and enhance the party’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging political issues.

He maintained that empowering grassroots communicators remains critical to reconnecting the party with its support base and effectively projecting the NPP’s policies and achievements.

“There is a need for a well-defined communications structure from the polling station through the electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels to ensure effective coordination, message discipline and rapid response to emerging issues,” he said.

The former Energy Minister also pledged to provide the leadership needed to strengthen the party’s communications network through improved coordination, capacity building and the establishment of effective support systems.

He assured members of the Communications Directorate that their contributions would remain central to the party’s rebuilding efforts if he is elected National Chairman.

Mr Agyarko commended the Bono East Regional communicators for their commitment to the party and encouraged them to remain united as the NPP prepares for the next electoral cycle.

He expressed confidence that with a stronger communications strategy and greater cohesion within the party, the NPP would be well-positioned to regain power in the 2028 general elections.

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