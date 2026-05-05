BoG not meant to make profit – Majority defends losses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Majority in Parliament has defended the financial position of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) following concerns over its 2025 operational loss, insisting that the central bank is not structured to generate profit.
The response follows the release of the Bank’s latest audited financial results, which show an operational loss of about GH¢15.63 billion for the 2025 financial year.
This represents a sharp increase from the GH¢9.49 billion loss recorded in 2024, an approximate 65 per cent year-on-year rise, despite signs of stabilisation in key macroeconomic indicators, particularly inflation and exchange rate volatility.
Speaking on behalf of the Majority, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, Eric Afful, said the Bank’s financial performance should not be assessed using the same standards as commercial banks.
“It is therefore important to emphasise that these financial outcomes do not impair the operational capacity of the Bank of Ghana,” he said. “The Bank continues to effectively deliver on its core mandate.”
Mr Afful explained that the central bank’s primary responsibility is to maintain macroeconomic stability, not to make profits.
He noted that negative equity in central banking should not be equated with insolvency, describing it as an accounting condition rather than a sign of financial failure.
“Negative equity is an accounting condition and does not imply insolvency. Central banks are not profit-making institutions,” he stated.
He added that the Bank’s balance sheet reflects the cost of policy interventions implemented during a period of severe economic distress.
“Simply put, the Bank’s balance sheet reflects the cost of stabilising the economy,” he said.
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