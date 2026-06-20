Bole SHS teacher violated professional code by engaging student sexually – Deputy Education Minister

The Deputy Minister of Education has said the teacher involved in the Bole Senior High School sexual misconduct case bears primary culpability under the Ghana Education Service's code of conduct, regardless of the age of the student involved.

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, MP for Builsa South, clarified Newsfile on Saturday as panellists examined the legal and professional dimensions of a viral video allegedly showing a teacher and a student of Bole SHS in a sexual encounter inside the school's Science laboratory.

Dr Apaak said the GES code of conduct for teachers expressly prohibits teachers from having carnal knowledge of a student or exhibiting any conduct suggesting amorous intent towards one, placing the professional burden squarely on the teacher, irrespective of the circumstances.

"The teacher has the responsibility of being a professional," he said, adding that the code made teachers culpable in such situations.

He invoked the legal doctrine of in loco parentis, a principle also cited by fellow panellist Kofi Bentil, to explain the moral and legal foundation underpinning that expectation. Under the doctrine, parents cede their guardianship of a child to the school community while the child is on school premises, meaning teachers are expected to act as surrogate parents and protect students in their care.

"It is assumed that it should be your responsibility to treat students the way you treat your own wards," Dr Apak said. "You are expected to protect them."

On the question of whether the student could also face consequences, Dr Apaak drew a distinction based on age. He said if the student was below 16, the matter would automatically trigger a criminal defilement charge, with police and prosecutors taking over. If the student was above 16, a specific criminal charge might be harder to establish — though he noted that provisions around acts of indecency could still apply.

Even in the latter scenario, he said, the primary target of professional sanction remained the teacher.

The GES interdicted the Bole SHS teacher on June 16, 2026, pending the outcome of its investigation, and has reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on sexual misconduct involving students.

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