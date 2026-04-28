Braggadocious statements, tearful apologies

Audio By Carbonatix
To make Julius Debrah weep, while seeking forgiveness for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the braggadocious statements of a member, Dr Mary Awusi, who also serves as the CEO of Free Zones Board, is an indictment.
It is an indictment on mere mortals who believe they have unbridled power and are gods in their own right, wielding all power!
The viral video of the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, apologising to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and the congregation at the Church of Pentecost (PIWC-Trasacco) over the weekend caught my attention too.
The apology was emotional and passionate, with a breaking voice, given on behalf of the party, for the outburst of a member against the chair.
The emotions caught my attention, as did the passion and the contents of the apology.
Presidential
From afar, Mr Debrah struck as just one of the NDC bigwigs, with his “Walk with Julius” keep-fit efforts from last year, which were described by some as his bid for the presidency in 2028.
I did not think of him much as president, then he visited the Daily Graphic when the institution celebrated its 75th anniversary at the beginning of the year.
He exuded some calm fortitude that was not showy, but grounded, making me change my perspective of his chances as President someday.
I thought he would be a good hand to steer the affairs of the country stably; much steadier than others who have been on ‘thank you tours’, and still others ingratiating themselves in the media space, as potential flag bearers or vice-presidents.
Apology
Then came his emotional apology over the weekend when he turned 60. Was it the result of the outpouring of declarations and prayers over him by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the effusive overflow of goodwill at his 60th birthday by the congregation or goodwill of his family and friends?
Whatever it was, it seemed to be genuine and from a contrite heart, making Apostle Nyamekye accept the apology.
However, is that all there is to it? An emotional apology that goes viral, acceptance by the Chairman and a fizzling out?
Accountability in governance demands that citizens get to know what actions Mr Debrah, as Chief of Staff at the presidency, under whom the CEO of the Free Zones, Dr Mary Awusi, serves, has taken against her, either in cautions, reprimands or sanctions.
Ghanaians and those who speak against galamsey are not necessarily partisan. We are all aware of the existential risks posed by the menace, and sometimes, as an individual, I feel immobilised in the face of all the news and happenings around the campaign.
I feel like a target that has been tied to a stake, just waiting for the misfortune of the effects of galamsey!
Pledges
All these within the context of pledges by the government to fight the threat, when we uncomfortably feel that not enough is being done! Why is that so?
Is it that the government itself is double-speaking?
Saying one thing to us all and at our backs, actively encouraging the pillaging of our environment, because they are beneficiaries?
Some say the CEO of the Free Zones is connected, so connected that she is untouchable.
I believe by now that she should have resigned herself.
However, highly connected or not, her behaviour is unacceptable and we do not need such vituperations in our governance.
Such behaviour is a put off, and Ghanaians, by now, have started compiling the misdeeds of a government that has had so much goodwill to date (for election 2028).
As the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, said over the weekend while delivering a message on galamsey, “Tell that woman we are not afraid of her. It is not about party.
We are not afraid of anybody. Like the Pope said, I am not afraid of Trump’s administration.
If something is sin, it is sin, whether it is under Akufo -Addo, or under Mahama, or under whoever; it is evil!
And you Ghanaians, you sit there and let the galamsey go on! All your children and grandchildren will die early! The thing is so evil, I don’t understand why...
It is not about party issues at all. If people cannot think beyond party, they should stop opening their mouths!”
This is food for thought for all, and also a message to Dr Awusi!
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