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British woman killed in stabbing at German railway station

Source: BBC  
  30 August 2026 11:24am
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A British woman has died after being stabbed at a railway station in southern Germany in the early hours of Sunday morning, police have said.

The 31-year-old woman was attacked at the station in Rosenheim, Bavaria, shortly before 1am local time (00:00BST). She was taken to hospital where she died as a result of "severe" injuries, the Bavarian Police said in a statement.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old German man at the scene immediately after the incident. The background and motive for the attack is under investigation, the statement added.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed "an argument or physical altercation" at the station late on Saturday or early on Sunday to contact them.

Rosenheim, one of the largest cities in Upper Bavaria, is a busy rail hub for passengers travelling to Austrian cities including Vienna, Salzburg and Innsbruck.

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