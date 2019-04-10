Ghana is expected to become the fastest growing-economy in sub-Saharan Africa with a GDP growth rate of 8.8% in 2019, according to International Monetary Fund’S (IMF) just-released 2019 GDP growth projections.
According to the IMF Ghana’s macroeconomic performance has significantly improved in the last two years under the Extended Credit Facility arrangement.
The latest report also suggests growth was robust in the first three quarters of 2018, on the back of oil production.
Inflation has continued to decline, to 9% in January 2019, within the Bank of Ghana’s band around the inflation target.
“The fiscal position (excluding financial sector-related costs) has continued to improve in 2018, despite persistent revenue collection challenges; and the current account deficit was lower than anticipated,” the IMF noted.
The release further mentioned that Bank of Ghana resolved nine insolvent banks over a period of 18 months, in line with its commitment to clean up the banking sector; and structural reforms to strengthen public financial management and oversight of the state-owned enterprises have continued.
Meanwhile, the report state that the three biggest economies in the region - Nigeria, South Africa and Angola will grow the slowest.
Nigeria’s GDP growth rate is projected to be 2.1%. South Africa will be 1.2% and Angola o.4%.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Ghana’s Debt-to-GDP ratio to hit 62% by end of 2019 - IMF
- African Development Bank makes strong case for increased US investment in Africa
- GRA begins implementation of a fixed exchange rate regime at the ports
- Ibn Chambas urges Ghana to end rice imports
- Inflation for March inches up to 9.3%
- Ghana is number one fastest growing economy in Africa in 2019 – IMF
- Enterprise Group opens fifth Enterprise Market; one-stop-shop for insurance needs
- IMF exit opens way for enormous economic transformation – YPN
- The elephant in the room – The case for maize
- Bijou Homes at Appolonia City receives high patronage
- Ghana, Korea sign MoU to modernize and digitise Customs
- AngloGold Ashanti inaugurates Closure Consultative Committee for Obuasi
- Energy Ministry lied about source of power outages - IES
- Jobberman Ghana wins Human Resource Company 2019 Award
- GIPC wins Best Investment Promotion Agency for 4th time