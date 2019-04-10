Ghana is number one fastest growing economy in Africa in 2019 – IMF

Ghana is number one fastest growing economy in Africa in 2019 – IMF
Source: MSN.COM
Date: 10-04-2019 Time: 04:04:13:pm
Share

Ghana is expected to become the fastest growing-economy in sub-Saharan Africa with a GDP growth rate of 8.8% in 2019, according to International Monetary Fund’S (IMF) just-released 2019 GDP growth projections.

According to the IMF Ghana’s macroeconomic performance has significantly improved in the last two years under the Extended Credit Facility arrangement.

The latest report also suggests growth was robust in the first three quarters of 2018, on the back of oil production.

Inflation has continued to decline, to 9% in January 2019, within the Bank of Ghana’s band around the inflation target.

“The fiscal position (excluding financial sector-related costs) has continued to improve in 2018, despite persistent revenue collection challenges; and the current account deficit was lower than anticipated,” the IMF noted.

The release further mentioned that Bank of Ghana resolved nine insolvent banks over a period of 18 months, in line with its commitment to clean up the banking sector; and structural reforms to strengthen public financial management and oversight of the state-owned enterprises have continued.

Meanwhile, the report state that the three biggest economies in the region - Nigeria, South Africa and Angola will grow the slowest.

Nigeria’s GDP growth rate is projected to be 2.1%. South Africa will be 1.2% and Angola o.4%.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Drill for new recruits at Customs Academy sparks outrage
Ronaldo scores 125th Champions League goal as Ajax and Juventus draw
Shaw own goal gives Barcelona advantage over Man Utd
New human species found in Philippines

Latest Stories

Ghana’s Debt-to-GDP ratio to hit 62% by end of 2019 - IMF
Rigworld Training Centre partner with Senegalese polytechnic
Aw shucks!  The Ankobra has turned turgid again?
African Development Bank makes strong case for increased US investment in Africa
'Hero' digs road by hand for Kenyan villagers
New human species found in Philippines
A gathering of global minds that ignites practical solutions to Africa's problems
Ronaldo scores 125th Champions League goal as Ajax and Juventus draw

MOST POPULAR
South Africans shocked at 'nursery abuse' video
Four public universities to be renamed in new Draft Bill
KNUST students make sanitary pads from banana stem
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
Woman goes to bed with flat stomach, wakes up with baby bump, gives birth 45 minutes later

LIFESTYLE
Your orgasms might get weaker with age, here’s how to fix them
ODD NEWS
Man gives up solid food, lives on beer alone for Lent
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Rigworld Training Centre partner with Senegalese polytechnic
OBITUARY
Mr. John Daniel Kwamena Botchey (aka Master Botchey)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP