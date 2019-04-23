Former GNPC Boss, Theophilus Ahwireng named MD of MODEC

MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Limited (MPSG) has announced the appointment of Theophilus Ahwireng as Managing Director, effective April 23, 2019.
“Having a leader of Theophilus Ahwireng’s calibre will propel our business aspirations and we are very pleased to welcome him to the organisation,” said Koji Kawabe, Vice President of MPSG.
Theophilus Ahwireng is a seasoned technical and business leader with three decades of experience in the Upstream Oil and Gas industry as well as the extractive industry.
Until his recent appointment, he was Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Energy on issues relating to the Upstream Petroleum sub-sector under the Ghana Oil and Gas Inclusive Growth (GOGIG), a DFID-funded programme.
Prior to that, he was the acting CEO of Petroleum Commission, Ghana between 2013 and 2017. He also worked for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in a variety of roles for over twenty years.
Theophilus Ahwireng was also the Leader of the Interim Management Committee credited with the successful turnaround of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited into a profitable company between 2006 and 2008.
Commenting on his appointment Theophilus Ahwireng said, “MODEC is contributing effectively to Ghana’s petroleum production and power supply and its contribution is significant.”
“ As I join the company, I look forward to working with the team to deliver even better results for the company and all its stakeholders,” he added.
MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Limited is the operator of two FPSOs on behalf of Tullow Ghana Limited namely, FPSO Kwame Nkrumah for Jubilee fields and FPSO Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, for TEN fields.
The company is a subsidiary of MODEC Inc., a leading specialist and provider of competitive floating solutions for the offshore oil and gas industrysuch as Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels and Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs).
MODEC also has an excellent track record of EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) as well as charter and operations projects.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Ghana misses top 10 African destinations to visit in 2018
- Accra to host expanded China Trade Week event from June 19 - 21
- Former GNPC Boss, Theophilus Ahwireng named MD of MODEC
- Economy at the mercy of foreign investors, importers – BoG Governor
- Economist urges BoG to regulate ‘black market’ to ensure exchange rate is sustained
- West Africa’s mobile economy to reach $70bn by 2023 – report
- BoG constrained in fight against cedi depreciation – Asiedu-Mante
- NPA considers use of tech to fight petroleum fraud
- Huawei first-quarter revenue grows 39% to $27bn
- Navigating Sub-Saharan Africa’s recovery amid greater uncertainty
- Oil hits 2019 high on U.S. plan to tighten squeeze on Iran
- Upper West: 1,022 bags of maize harvested under PFJs
- Gov’t, Labour agree to build consensus on dev’t issues
- Ofori-Atta steers World Bank/IMF Development Committee on global dev't issues
- Airports Company considers reserving Terminal 2 for home-based carrier