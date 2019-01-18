Societe Generale sells South African unit to ABSA

Societe Generale sells South African unit to ABSA
Source: Reuters
Date: 18-01-2019 Time: 09:01:44:am
Share

French bank Societe Generale said on Friday it agreed to sell its South African unit offering custody, trustee and clearing services to South Africa-listed bank ABSA as part of a strategy to review its scope of businesses.

Societe Generale did not disclose the amount of the transaction.

The French bank also signed an agreement with ABSA to jointly provide wholesale banking services in most African countries.

The agreement between the two banks includes a specific offer to service Chinese companies operating in Africa


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ghana Airport Company MD removed
My exit from BoG escalated activities of Menzgold - Fmr Deputy Governor
Killing of football bribes investigator a dent on Ghana's democracy -GII
January weddings to be cancelled


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

GPHA offers ¢50,000 bounty for killers of PR Manager
Mobile Network Operators challenge NCA fine
January weddings to be cancelled
40 police officers from Ghana, 5 other countries leave Somalia
Controversial Indian spiritual guru sentenced to life in prison for murder
Zimbabwe in 'total internet shutdown' amid violent crackdown
Halting workplace sexual abuses – The life story of a domestic worker
Chelsea striker Morata 'agrees to join Atletico Madrid'

MOST POPULAR
Anas' key partner shot dead
Confirmed: NAM1 nabbed in Dubai more than one month ago
Story of Jane who took ¢24k loan to invest in Menzgold
Family of killed undercover investigator demand justice
Menzgold List: I've no money to waste on questionable ventures - Rawlings

LIFESTYLE
A bit of meat, a lot of veg - the flexitarian diet to feed the planet
ODD NEWS
Pennsylvania police seek volunteers to get drunk for training exercise
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
5 digital trends set to dominate in 2019
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
NDC postpones flagbearer election