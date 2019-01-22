Max Int’l outlines strategies to contribute to Ghana’s economic growth

Max Int’l outlines strategies to contribute to Ghana’s economic growth
Source: Ghana | Bismark Awusah | JoyBusiness
Date: 22-01-2019 Time: 07:01:03:pm
Multinational network marketing company, Max International says it has put in place some strategies to contribute to the Ghana economic growth.

Contrary to the assertion that network marketing in Ghana could be a major source for scammers, the firm says its activities are not just providing health products but transforming lives.

Speaking to JoyBusiness on the sidelines of his outfit’s January Kickoff, Chief Marketing Officer of Max International, Dr. Larry Lowe says, “This is really the start of a new year; some strategies we want to put in place into the market, some things in terms of what we know Ghanaians here need in terms of opportunity or health and so this is really the kickoff of that.”

Mr Lowe added his outfit is still committed to empowering women in the country. 

He said, “Ghana is interestingly one of the countries with the highest level of female entrepreneurship in the world so we are raising a strong max woman campaign to say look we recognize that you have a need, we recognize that you need opportunity, you need independence and empowerment so we’re going to give you that, we’re going to provide you with that opportunity.”

The January Kickoff was a get together which recognized its hardworking associates. This was an inspirational moment for all its members and people who are passionate to build their business with good health.

The highest paid Ghanaian associate of Max, Dr Bright Wiredu, has assured that network marketing, as an emerging business in Ghana is legitimate.

The 2019 Max International January Kickoff featured some interesting performances like Catwalk, dance performances, among others.

The next major event for the firm is a July Kickoff followed by its annual convention in October.
 


