All gov’t buildings, police vehicles must be insured – MD SIC
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 25-01-2019 Time: 01:01:36:pm
The Managing Director of the State Insurance Company (SIC) is advocating for the insurance of all government buildings and all police vehicles.

Speaking on the PM EXPRESS on the JoyNews channel on Multi TV, Stephen Oduro said at least all government buildings must have fire insurance and third party insurance for all police vehicles.

He said, “The other insurance that we don’t have in this country that I will personally advocate we have is government buildings…I will advocate that government buildings must be insured.”

Compulsory insurance

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) plans to present a bill to Parliament in the coming months to increase the number of compulsory insurance products as a way of deepening the market and penetration.

According to the Head of Supervision at the NIC, Seth Eshun the bill to parliament will seek to introduce Group life, Workmen's Compensation, Professional Indemnity and Landlord and Tenants insurance.

Watch the video below:


 


