VIDEO: Aku Sika Diabah, Ruth Medufia; achieving through entrepreneurship, defying all odds

Rita Aku Shika Diabah and Ruth Medufia are two Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Takoradi making women proud not just in Ghana, but worldwide through their determination and perseverance to reach the top in their business.

Ruth, 27-year-old metal fabricator was among the BBC 100 women in 2018; a list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world. Ranging in age from 15 to 94, and from more than 60 countries, the BBC 100 Women list includes leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes.

Ruth through the Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE, implemented Global Communities in partnership with Mastercard Foundation) was recognized as a trailblazer with her determination to succeed as a female welder.

Despite the initial resistance by her family to pursue her dreams of being a welder, Ruth excelled in her profession and will soon run her own business.

Rita Aku Shika Diabah, mother of four, wife and CEO of Yesli Ice is also another trailblazer who is paying deaf ears to negative comments. Her company Yesli

Ice received the award for the Company of the Future at the 2018 Ghana club 100 awards, through live public voting, Yesli Ice won.

To fulfil her family duties, Aku Shika moved from the Greater Accra region to the Western region to join her husband in Takoradi. This meant, abandoning her well-paying job as an executive of a Canadian company.

Despite negative and discouraging comments from critics, Aku Shika has managed to move on and is not stopping at her opening her factory soon.

Neglecting her potential career in accounting and defying her family, Aku Shika and Ruth are aiming for the stars.

Watch video below:

