Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program stops over in Ashanti region

The Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program (GODEP) has visited the Ashanti region as part of its nationwide tour to select startups from pitch competitions into a new program.

The collaboration between Oracle Systems and government aimed at developing 500 digital startups in the country involves a nationwide tour to select startups.

During the Ashanti regional pitch event which was held at the Golden Tulip Kumasi City Hotel recently, the team met with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with the Manwerehene Baafour Ossei Hyeamann Brantuo VI in attendance.

The GODEP team led by Oracle Country Director, Franklin Asare, who paid a courtesy call on Asantehene.

He highlighted the GODEP roadmap and showcased some of the bright startups from the region who have been selected onto the program.

In attendance was representation from the Vice President’s office, Accra Digital Centre - the implementation unit of GODEP under the Ministry of Communications; a team of Oracle Partners including Provision’s CEO, Yaw Asamoa and mentors led by Dr Kofi Kludjeson of Kludjeson International.

The Asantehene could not hide his joy for the program and the progress made.

He charged the young startups to keep dreaming and bring their ideas out to tackle local problems and become world-beaters.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II promised his support and the whole of Asanteman to ensure that the ingenuity shown by the young digital entrepreneurs flourishes.

He intimated that he will be highlighting such developments in the space of culture and development when he addresses the United Nations General Assembly.