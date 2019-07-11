Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program stops over in Ashanti region

Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program stops over in Ashanti region
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 11-07-2019 Time: 08:07:36:pm
Share

The Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program (GODEP) has visited the Ashanti region as part of its nationwide tour to select startups from pitch competitions into a new program.

The collaboration between Oracle Systems and government aimed at developing 500 digital startups in the country involves a nationwide tour to select startups.

During the Ashanti regional pitch event which was held at the Golden Tulip Kumasi City Hotel recently, the team met with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with the Manwerehene Baafour Ossei Hyeamann Brantuo VI in attendance.

The GODEP team led by Oracle Country Director, Franklin Asare, who paid a courtesy call on Asantehene. 

He highlighted the GODEP roadmap and showcased some of the bright startups from the region who have been selected onto the program.

In attendance was representation from the Vice President’s office, Accra Digital Centre - the implementation unit of GODEP under the Ministry of Communications; a team of Oracle Partners including Provision’s CEO, Yaw Asamoa and mentors led by Dr Kofi Kludjeson of Kludjeson International.

The Asantehene could not hide his joy for the program and the progress made. 


He charged the young startups to keep dreaming and bring their ideas out to tackle local problems and become world-beaters.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II promised his support and the whole of Asanteman to ensure that the ingenuity shown by the young digital entrepreneurs flourishes.

He intimated that he will be highlighting such developments in the space of culture and development when he addresses the United Nations General Assembly.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
20 Customs officials transferred after Finance minister’s visit
EOCO recovers close to ¢100m from criminal activities
Youth can find lessons in Augusco's victory - Deputy NYA CEO congratulates NSMQ19 winner
Photos: Adjetey Anang, wife say ‘I do’ again as Joy Beauty & Bridal Fair opens


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program stops over in Ashanti region
Show full commitment to AfCFTA implementation - CUTS to African countries
Gov't, European Council working to mitigate disruptive impact of AI
AFCON 2019: Algeria beat Ivory Coast on penalties to reach semis
J.B Trial: Court recalls Psychiatric Consultant to be cross-examined
20 Customs officials transferred after Finance minister’s visit
EOCO recovers close to ¢100m from criminal activities
The sorry state of delivery services in Ghana

MOST POPULAR
South Africa grants visa-free status to Ghana
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
NSMQ2019: Gey Hey reduce two NSMQ giants to dust
GCB Bank staff commits suicide

LIFESTYLE
Photos: Adjetey Anang, wife say ‘I do’ again as Joy Beauty & Bridal Fair opens
ODD NEWS
Mayor disguises himself as disabled person to test public servants
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 breaks cover in these first ‘official’ leaked photos
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Photos: EC Chair, Mahama discuss election matters