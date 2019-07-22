Work begins on KIA Terminal 3 to fix flooding

Work begins on KIA Terminal 3 to fix flooding
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 22-07-2019 Time: 07:07:55:am
Share

Contractors have commenced work on parts of the apron and tarmac of Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport to fix a faulty drainage system. 

Parts of the tarmac and the arrival areas of the terminal have been experiencing flooding after downpours due to challenges with the drainage system.

Minister for Aviation, Kofi Ada, told Joy Business the reconstruction works will be carried out by two entities – PW and Mappa Contractors.

“There was a little misunderstanding about the roles that each of them had to play. But that misunderstanding has been cleared so they are working feverishly as we speak,” he said.

“The apron side is being worked on by PW and the part of the airside along the terminal is being handled by Mappa,” added.

Terminal 3 floods

He acknowledged that the construction needs to proceed quickly to prevent a recurrence of the flooding.

The newly built Terminal 3 floods every time there is a downpour.


Viral videos of the flooding – showing workers mopping the floor – kickstarted public criticism against the John Mahama-led administration which commissioned the project.

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Akufo-Addo directs IGP Apeatu to hand over to deputy
Afoko contempt case: IGP, CID boss fail to show up on judgement day again
Medical report declaring MP murder suspect sane for trial challenged
Video: Adenta-Madina residents refuse to use highway footbridge


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Hearts of Oak release goalkeeper Ernest Sowah
Efforts to end water scarcity must be science-driven – Expert 
​​​​​​​IFS blames high policy rate on gov't borrowing
CIA spies sentenced to death' in Iran
President 'bans national anthem being sung in his absence'
That’s My Opinion: ’Good citizens are not born’
Video: Adenta-Madina residents refuse to use highway footbridge
Santol Energy meets ISO international standards

MOST POPULAR
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Audio: 'How can an intern interview me, a minister?' – Cecilia Dapaah unloads on Adom FM intern
Left to rot: $2m Hyundai Gallopers sold for $276k
Kagame – The tallest president in Africa is the shortest in his family

LIFESTYLE
Against The Odds! New book by Lifestyle Writer Portia Arthur empowers millennials
ODD NEWS
U.S. weather service bakes biscuits in hot car
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
How to save battery life on your Android phone
OBITUARY
Mr. John K Tachie Snr.
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit