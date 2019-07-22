Work begins on KIA Terminal 3 to fix flooding

Contractors have commenced work on parts of the apron and tarmac of Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport to fix a faulty drainage system.
Parts of the tarmac and the arrival areas of the terminal have been experiencing flooding after downpours due to challenges with the drainage system.
Minister for Aviation, Kofi Ada, told Joy Business the reconstruction works will be carried out by two entities – PW and Mappa Contractors.
“There was a little misunderstanding about the roles that each of them had to play. But that misunderstanding has been cleared so they are working feverishly as we speak,” he said.
“The apron side is being worked on by PW and the part of the airside along the terminal is being handled by Mappa,” added.
He acknowledged that the construction needs to proceed quickly to prevent a recurrence of the flooding.
The newly built Terminal 3 floods every time there is a downpour.
Viral videos of the flooding – showing workers mopping the floor – kickstarted public criticism against the John Mahama-led administration which commissioned the project.
