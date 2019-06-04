Winner of Imagine Ghana’s logo competition walks with ¢5K


Source: Ghana| Imagine Ghana
Date: 04-06-2019 Time: 01:06:57:pm
Mr. Nii Teiko Tackie [R] Winner

Imagine Ghana has unveiled the winner of its Imagine Ghana Logo Competition, which was launched earlier in April. 

Imagine Ghana, which is positioning itself to become an information hub on all tourism opportunities in Ghana, initiated the competition as part of its efforts to find an authentic Ghanaian logo.

Imagine Ghana

Ghanaian designers were asked to submit designs which embodied the theme of the organisation: People, Places and Experiences.

After more than three hundred submissions from Ghanaian designers all over the world and a shortlisting process by external judges, a winner was declared.  

Mr. Nii Teiko Tackie, the winner, is a freelance brand strategist.

After making it to a shortlist with two other designers, he was selected the winner through public voting on all Imagine Ghana’s Social Media platforms.

Mr. Tackie takes home a cash prize of GH¢ 5,000, as well as an agreement for future collaborations with Imagine Ghana.


His logo will be incorporated in all Imagine Ghana branding concepts and activities. The winning logo, an innovative and creative work, incorporated certain elements that Mr. Tackie explains in this statement:

“The new logo is an artistic rendering to represent the vibrant nature and excitement in the country all year round.

It also represents our sunny beaches, rich culture, and welcoming locals. The brand is fun, confident and directed to the key audience; the tourist.”


