Emirates saves environment with novel eco-friendly blankets

Emirates is contributing to protecting the environment from plastic pollution while fostering recycling and innovation as World Environment Day is marked, Wednesday.

Essentially, Emirates does not allow these plastics to go waste and affect the environment but turn them into blankets that protect humans. Passengers of Emirates have always had the opportunity to use this blanket.

The airline’s environmentally-friendly blankets were designed in partnership with Buzz, the world’s leading inflight product specialists, and are part of Emirates’ continued commitment to product innovation and sustainability.

Emirates already runs a green programme onboard recycling aluminium cans, plastic and glass bottles, and clean paper products such as newspapers, magazines and cardboard cartons where possible.

Researchers continue to find innovative ways of disposing of plastic waste and one of which is recycling them into essential products for the benefit of mankind.

Emirates, the world’s leading airline brand has introduced new sustainable blankets made from 100% recycled plastics bottles.

The soft and warm blankets are made using ecoTHREAD patented technology and now available for passengers on Economy class on all long-haul Emirates flights.

By the close of this year, it is estimated that Emirates ecoTHREAD blankets would have rescued 88 million plastic bottles from landfills– equivalent to the weight of 44 A380 aircraft.

This initiative makes it the largest sustainable blanket programme on board in the airline industry. In addition, the manufacturing process of using recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) reduces energy emissions by 70%.

ecoTHREAD is certified with the Intertek Green Leaf Mark by third-party testing and certification body Intertek independently verified to use 100% recycled materials.

The Emirates ecoTHREAD™ blanket for Economy Class completes the recent comforter overhaul across all three classes.

As the world celebrates World Environmental Day, Emirates as an agent of change continues to commit to the sustainability of the environment. For Emirates, sustainability and eco-efficiency are the cornerstones of its operations both in the air and on the ground.

The ecoTHREAD blankets initiative is a testament of the airline’s commitment to environmentally-responsible operations by complying with all applicable environmental regulations and standards.

At the state of the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai, the airline uses a dry ash technique to clean its aircraft, saving millions of litres of water each year.

Other initiatives include the installation of a one-megawatt array of solar photovoltaic panels which generates over 1, 800 megawatt-hours of electricity every year.

Emirates also operates one of the world’s youngest and most fuel-efficient fleet of aircraft – a significant investment in reducing its environmental impact.