Most Ghanaian businesses do not travel after life of owners – CEO Summit organizer worried 

Share

The CEO of the Chief Executives Network Ghana Limited has expressed worry over the short life span of businesses in the country.

According to Ernest De-Graft Egyir, the fourth edition of the Ghana CEO Summit slated for May 20-21 of this year will bring to fore, some possible growth challenges Ghanaian businesses go through and attempt to provide solutions to them.

The forum under the theme: “the Futuristic Economy: Technology-Driven Future of Business & Governance for Economic Transformation” will see about 400 CEOs from across the African continent participate.

Speaking to JoyBusiness at a Cocktail event to announce the speakers for the Forum, Mr Egyir said, “Mostly in Ghana, businesses do not travel after the life of the owners and most Ghanaian businesses don’t go multinational because sometimes there are opportunities outside Ghana, in Nigeria, Burkina Faso but they have what it takes but they’ll still not venture to kind of expand businesses.”

“At the Summit, we are bringing people who have been able to build their businesses across the borders of Ghana and indeed across many borders, that is, those who have built Pan African businesses for them to share in their challenges, failures and how they were able to surmount some of these failures.”

The two-day conference will bring ministers of trade, finance, business as well as policy makers and Captains of Industry together to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors and to leverage technologies to turnaround businesses.

The event will also feature a sponsor’s exhibition, networking sessions, awards ceremony, among others.

