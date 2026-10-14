GFA to receive $700,000 a year from CAF as continental body announces 33% increase in annual funding to member associations

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced a 33% increase in the annual subventions of the 54 CAF Member Associations and a further 20% increase for the CAF Zonal Unions.
As part of the new structure, each of the CAF Member Association will now receive up to USD 700 000 annually from CAF.
CAF Zonal Unions will also now receive USD 900 000 – an increase from the USD 750 000 representing a 20% increase.
The announcement represents another significant increase in CAF’s financial support for its Member Associations under the leadership of CAF President Dr Motsepe and the CAF Executive Committee, as part of his commitment to making football in each of Africa’s 54 Member Associations world-class and self-sustaining.
In 2021, CAF Member Associations received annual subventions of USD 200,000. This was subsequently doubled to USD 400,000 before increasing to USD 525,000 and now USD 700,000.
The latest allocation represents a 250% increase compared with 2021, underlining CAF’s continued commitment to investing in football development and strengthening the capacity of its Member Associations.
The additional financial support is intended to assist CAF Member Associations in strengthening football development structures, investing in youth and women’s football, improving administration and governance, and building sustainable programmes that create opportunities for players, coaches, referees and other football stakeholders.
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