CalBank joins national sanitation exercise, donates clean-up equipment to Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly

CalBank PLC yesterday joined the National Sanitation Exercise by supporting clean-up efforts through a donation of sanitation equipment and direct staff participation in community desilting activities.

The Bank presented wheelbarrows, shovels, long brooms, reflective vests, gloves and nose masks to the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly to assist ongoing sanitation efforts following the recent floods that affected parts of the country.

The leadership of the assembly expressed appreciation to the bank for the gesture, commending the bank’s support and participation.

Additionally, employees from CalBank's Head Office joined Branch staff in desilting exercises at select branches.

The initiative formed part of CalBank's response to the National Sanitation Day declared by the President of Ghana, aimed at encouraging citizens and organizations to help clear drains and improve sanitation across the country.

CalBank expressed appreciation to the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and all volunteers who participated in the exercise, reaffirming its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and safer communities.

CalBank presenting some tools and supplies to the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly

The Bank continues to integrate environmental and social responsibility into its operations through practical community interventions that create lasting impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.