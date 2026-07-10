Cape Coast MCE shuts supermarket, closes shops over cleanup directive breach

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), George Justice Arthur, has shut down Sonturk Supermarket for defying the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly’s directive to suspend business operations during the nationwide cleanup exercise.

The MCE, together with a task force from the Metropolitan Assembly, sealed the supermarket after officials found the business operating despite instructions for all shops and commercial establishments to close and participate in the sanitation exercise.

The enforcement action follows a directive issued by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly requiring all shops within the metropolis to close from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon during the two-day nationwide cleanup exercise.

The exercise comes in the wake of recent heavy rains that caused flooding in several parts of the country, leaving behind choked drains, accumulated refuse and debris. The floods also disrupted livelihoods and resulted in damage to public infrastructure, prompting renewed efforts to improve sanitation and restore affected areas.

The temporary closure of businesses was intended to allow traders, residents and other stakeholders to take part in the cleanup activities, particularly the clearing of drains and removal of waste, as part of efforts to improve sanitation and restore affected communities.

However, some businesses failed to comply with the instruction, prompting the MCE-led task force to embark on an enforcement exercise to ensure adherence to the Assembly’s directive.

Several shops at the Kotokuraba Market were also shut down during the operation, while some business owners were arrested and served with summons for allegedly breaching the Assembly’s instructions.

Those arrested included food vendors and mobile money operators, who have been ordered to appear before the Sanitation Court at the Assembly’s Environmental Office on Monday to respond to the alleged violations.

During the exercise also the task force confiscated items, including electrical appliances and other goods belonging to some affected businesses, after their shops were sealed.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly says the action forms part of measures to enforce sanitation regulations and encourage collective responsibility among residents and businesses in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The nationwide exercise will continue until 1:00 p.m. today and resume on Saturday, July 11, during the same period.

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