Carlos Queiroz appointed Black Stars head coach for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.
The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Queiroz boasts an extensive World Cup pedigree. He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, guided Portugal to the knockout phase in 2010, and took charge of Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.
He has also held coaching roles in Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar, and is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear during the World Cup.
Coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.
Ghana plays its first group match against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, before facing England and Croatia in the other Group matches.
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