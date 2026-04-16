Cassona Global donates advanced CT scanner to DIMER Health Services in Ashanti Region

Cassona Global Imaging Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming healthcare infrastructure across Ghana by donating an ultra-modern Neusoft CT scanner to DIMER Health Services in the Ashanti Region.

The gesture, part of the company’s broader mission to improve diagnostic healthcare delivery across West Africa, was followed by a comprehensive post-installation training programme for clinical staff.

The donated equipment is expected to significantly enhance the diagnostic capabilities of DIMER Health Services, enabling clinicians to perform complex imaging procedures with greater precision and efficiency.

Diagnostic Radiographer at Cassona Global Imaging, Susana Appiah, highlighted that the company’s commitment to healthcare extends well beyond equipment donations. She outlined a series of upcoming initiatives designed to build capacity across the sector.

“In addition to the end-user trainings, we are organising workshops for students to help them gain practical knowledge. Beyond that, we have a healthcare conference coming up, where we will bring together key stakeholders in the health sector to share and experience the vision and mission of Cassona,” she highlighted.

Following the installation, Clinical Application Specialist at Neusoft Medical Systems, Dr Hassan Abdinur Mohamed led hands-on training sessions for the facility’s radiology staff.

Dr Hassan described the experience as notably productive, crediting the team’s prior exposure to Neusoft technology.

“These end-users already have experience with our machines because they are using 32-slice systems. With that background, the training was very smooth, they were highly engaged and, most importantly, very focused on some of the high-end features,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of DIMER Health Services, Dr Rashid Nketiah, expressed his appreciation to Cassona for the donation, emphasising the long-term impact the equipment will have on patient care.

“Once the staff become abreast with the machine’s usage, it will help them in the overall operation of the equipment, in terms of performing complex procedures like CT Pulmonary Angiography (CTPA) and other procedures that require technical advancement,” he said.

The Head of the Radiology Unit at DIMER Health Services, Zen-Abdeen Timitey, noted that the sessions have helped bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application.

“The training sessions were interactive and helped staff connect the theory of the machine to what actually happens in real life,” he noted.

Cassona Global Imaging Limited is a leading medical equipment solutions provider operating across sub-Saharan Africa.

The company specialises in the supply, installation, and ongoing support of advanced diagnostic imaging systems, and plays a pivotal role in the development of modern hospitals, state-of-the-art medical laboratories, and cutting-edge diagnostic imaging infrastructure across the region.

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