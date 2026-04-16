From community kiosks to specialised care: How Mahama’s Free Primary Healthcare will be rolled out

President John Mahama on Wednesday provided a detailed roadmap for implementing his flagship Free Primary Healthcare Programme, outlining a tiered delivery system designed to bring medical services directly to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.

The rollout will begin in 150 districts across the country, utilising a phased approach that integrates human resources with innovative mobile technology.

Central to this strategy is the revival of the “On Your Doorstep” programme, which uses motorcycles, mobile clinics, and health kiosks or containerised CHPS facilities to reach remote areas.

President Mahama explained the three distinct stages of the new health delivery plan:

Stage 1: The Primary Level (Free for All)

At the community level, including CHPS compounds, health centres, and health kiosks, care will be entirely free. Ghanaians will not need an NHIS card to access screening and treatment for basic illnesses like malaria, cholera, and respiratory conditions. A Ghana Card or any valid ID will suffice. This stage focuses on prevention and early detection through community outreach.

Stage 2: The Secondary Level (NHIS Integration)

When a patient’s condition requires more intensive care, they will be referred to District or Municipal Hospitals. At this stage, the NHIS takes over, covering further treatment and medication. This ensures the NHIS remains sustainable by reducing the number of minor cases that often clog larger hospitals.

Stage 3: Specialised Care (Mahama Cares)

For advanced conditions such as renal failure or cancers, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) will be activated. This provides a free safety net for specialised treatments that are currently beyond the reach of many citizens.

The workforce for this ambitious rollout will include a mix of established health professionals and a new corps of health volunteers. National Service personnel, along with trained but unemployed nurses and paramedics, will be deployed to conduct community screenings.

“These volunteers will be equipped with full kits containing glucose monitors, stethoscopes, and BP apparatus to screen patients even under trees, if necessary,” President Mahama explained.

To ensure the sustainability of this workforce, the President announced that these volunteers and service persons will be given top priority for permanent postings within the Ghana Health Service after their period of outreach.

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