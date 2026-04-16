Free Primary Healthcare at risk over poor lab systems in Ghana – GAMLS tells gov’t

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) says poor laboratory systems are threatening the effectiveness and long-term sustainability of the government’s Free Primary Healthcare policy.

Ghana is rolling out a Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) policy targeting free, accessible healthcare at community-based health planning and services (CHPS) compounds, health centres, and polyclinics.

This policy covers screenings, laboratory tests, and treatment of common diseases, intended to bridge healthcare gaps and complement existing NHIS coverage without requiring an insurance card for entry.

However, medical laboratory scientists have expressed doubt about the government achieving the intended purpose of the policy.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association, Dr. George Yaw Ayerakwah, says the Free Primary Healthcare policy cannot be successfully implemented unless the government invests in and strengthens laboratory systems across the country.

He made the disclosure to JoyNews after a free health screening event at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to mark International Biomedical Laboratory Science Day.

Dr. Ayerakwah indicated that laboratory scientists, especially those in deprived areas, struggle to work effectively as a result of the absence of vital supplies.

"In fact, when you visit most of the healthcare facilities in remote areas, you will find that the laboratory systems are in poor condition, and several district hospitals even lack fundamental equipment to work with and so they cannot carry out certain tests", he said.

Dr. Ayerakwah emphasised that the government’s flagship programme, the Free Primary Healthcare policy, can only achieve successful implementation if every health laboratory is fully equipped to support accurate diagnosis, proper treatment, and the safety of patients.

"As the government promotes the Free Primary Healthcare policy, its successful implementation depends on ensuring that every health laboratory is properly furnished with the necessary laboratory logistics, reagent and human resource capacity, since these elements are fundamental to the long-term sustainability of the initiative".

This year's International Biomedical Laboratory Science Day was observed under the theme: "Biomedical Laboratory Scientists Promoting Sustainability in Clinical Diagnostics".

To commemorate the day, the Ashanti Regional Branch of the GAMLS, with support from Dimer Health Services, provided free health screening such as blood pressure checks, blood glucose tests, and general health counselling for residents in Kumasi.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer for Dimer Health Services, Sheikh Rashid Nketiah, highlighted how laboratory tests influence treatment plans.

He explained that accurate and timely diagnostics are the foundation of effective healthcare delivery, guiding clinicians to make informed decisions for patients.

"We have observed that many people resort to self-medication without first undergoing laboratory tests to determine their health condition, and that can be harmful. In addition, some people are often afraid to check their health status, yet doing so helps you understand your medical condition," he said.

He therefore encouraged routine health checks to promote early detection of diseases.

Hundreds of residents benefited from the exercise and commended the organisers for the initiative, describing it as impactful and necessary for the community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.