Events

CCC 2026 Spirit of Revival with Rev Eastwood Anaba set to renew purpose and faith among congregants

Source: Clinton Yeboah   
  21 April 2026 7:19am
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Resident Pastor of Calvary Charismatic Centre, Ranford Obeng, has called for a deep revival of hearts and minds in Ghana, arguing that true national transformation begins with changed mindsets rather than promises and policies alone.

Speaking ahead of the church’s Spirit of Revival Conference 2026 in Kumasi, Rev Obeng said many governments often introduce attractive policies, yet citizens continue to wait for meaningful development because the necessary commitment and mindset shift are missing.

“When we say awakening, just like the great awakening in America, it led to slave abolition and enjoyment of rights,” he said. “It was not necessarily a policy that changed and brought about the awakening. It was when the mindset of the people was changed.”

His comments come at a time when national conversations continue around governance, economic hardship and the pace of development, with many Ghanaians demanding practical results from leaders.

Rev Obeng made the remarks while inviting residents of Kumasi and other parts of the country to attend the three-day conference, which begins on Monday, April 21 and ends on Wednesday, April 23, 2026.

The programme will feature renowned preacher Eastwood Anaba and is expected to attract worshippers from across the Ashanti Region and beyond.

According to Rev Obeng, the event is intended to spark both personal renewal and broader social impact through prayer, worship and teaching.

“Reviving the people of Kumasi will stir up a new purpose and vision for them. Through this event, their spirits will be renewed to do what the Lord has called them to do in their societies,” he stated.

He maintained that spiritual revival can inspire discipline, service and responsibility, values he believes are necessary for community and national progress.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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