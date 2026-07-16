Celebrity Hitz TV, University of Minnesota announce inaugural Minnesota Music Conference for 2027

Celebrity Hitz TV, in partnership with the University of Minnesota School of Music, has announced the inaugural Minnesota Music Conference, scheduled for April 2027.

The organisers say the landmark event will position itself as the Midwest’s premier music industry gathering by bridging the gap between academic research, emerging technology and commercial success for local and regional artistes.

The conference is designed to address a key challenge facing the local music community by connecting talented regional creators with opportunities in the global music industry.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Chief Executive Officer of Celebrity Hitz TV, Joseph Marshall Agyepong, explained the vision behind the initiative.

“Our vision is to build the premier music industry conference in the Midwest in partnership with the University of Minnesota School of Music, dedicated to education, artist development, innovation, and preserving Minnesota’s extraordinary musical heritage. Minnesota has been the center of producing some of the best music producers in the world.”

Mr Agyepong noted that although Minnesota is home to a vibrant community of musicians, many independent artistes lack the knowledge and structures needed to build successful international careers.

“There are a lot of artists in Minnesota, but most lack direction on how to promote their songs in the global market,” Agyepong noted. “How to market their songs, streaming benefits, and the reasons why you need a manager, a PR team, and other foundational support to become the artist you want to be.”

A key aspect of the conference is its collaboration with the University of Minnesota School of Music. Mr Agyepong disclosed that he has held several strategic meetings with the school’s director, Patrick Warfield, to ensure the conference’s educational content reflects the realities of today’s music industry.

According to him, the university has expressed strong support for the initiative and is committed to helping build a sustainable music ecosystem in Minnesota.

The conference will also celebrate the state’s rich musical heritage, paying tribute to influential figures, particularly Prince, whose legacy continues to shape global popular music.

Organisers are planning a multi-day conference featuring more than 175 speakers from the music, media, arts and technology sectors, alongside over 50 panel discussions and fireside chats on music business, innovation and the legal aspects of the creative industry.

Participants will also benefit from interactive workshops and networking sessions designed to connect emerging artistes with established industry professionals.

The programme will cover a broad range of topics, including advanced music production, artiste management and public relations, global marketing and streaming optimisation, artificial intelligence in music, and music law and business development.

The organisers envision the conference as a platform that brings together musicians, DJs, artiste managers, music video directors, entertainment lawyers and technology innovators who rarely have a centralised forum in the Midwest.

“There is more we can do,” Agyepong concluded, “but we just have to start first to build our industry into the global market.”

Registration details and the venue for the April 2027 Minnesota Music Conference are expected to be announced later this year by Celebrity Hitz TV and the University of Minnesota School of Music.

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