Check out the 11-member committee inaugurated to implement Ghana’s Constitution review

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has inaugurated an 11-member Constitution Review Implementation Committee (CRIC) to oversee the implementation of proposals for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The committee is chaired by Presidential Legal Counsel and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong.

The full membership of the committee is as follows:

Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew – Chairperson

Dr Justice Srem Sai – Member

Thomas Ampem Nyarko – Member

Charlotte Osei – Member

Dr Rainer Akumperigya – Member

Emelia Ankomah – Majority Representative

Kwame Ayimadu Antwi – Minority Representative

Samuel Passah – Local Government Representative

Oliver Baker Vormawor – Secretary

Salamatu Iliasu – Draftsperson

Eric Owusu-Mensa – Parliament’s Representative

The committee brings together representatives from the legal profession, Parliament, local government and other relevant areas to support the constitutional review process.

The inauguration of the committee follows the government’s position paper on the recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh.

The 11-member committee is expected to examine the government’s position alongside the recommendations of the review committee and develop a framework for implementing the proposals.

Government says the process will be guided by inclusiveness and transparency, with the broader objective of strengthening Ghana’s democratic governance.

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