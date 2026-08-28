Check out the 11-member committee inaugurated to implement Ghana’s Constitution review

Audio By Carbonatix
Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has inaugurated an 11-member Constitution Review Implementation Committee (CRIC) to oversee the implementation of proposals for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.
The committee is chaired by Presidential Legal Counsel and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong.
The full membership of the committee is as follows:
- Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew – Chairperson
- Dr Justice Srem Sai – Member
- Thomas Ampem Nyarko – Member
- Charlotte Osei – Member
- Dr Rainer Akumperigya – Member
- Emelia Ankomah – Majority Representative
- Kwame Ayimadu Antwi – Minority Representative
- Samuel Passah – Local Government Representative
- Oliver Baker Vormawor – Secretary
- Salamatu Iliasu – Draftsperson
- Eric Owusu-Mensa – Parliament’s Representative
The committee brings together representatives from the legal profession, Parliament, local government and other relevant areas to support the constitutional review process.
The inauguration of the committee follows the government’s position paper on the recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh.
The 11-member committee is expected to examine the government’s position alongside the recommendations of the review committee and develop a framework for implementing the proposals.
Government says the process will be guided by inclusiveness and transparency, with the broader objective of strengthening Ghana’s democratic governance.
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