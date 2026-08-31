Chief Doli-Wura Zakaria wins GSA President’s Award for contribution to statistics and data science

Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Awushi Abdul-Malik Seidu Zakaria has been honoured with the GSA Excellence Award – President’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Ghana Statistical Association (GSA).

The award recognises his personal contribution to statistics and data science, as well as his support for the advancement of evidence-based decision-making in Ghana.

He received the honour during the 4th Annual Statistics and Data Science Conference 2026, held from August 25 to 29.

The conference brought together statisticians, data scientists, researchers, academics and practitioners from Ghana and other parts of the West African sub-region for professional exchange, knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The award was conferred on Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria in his personal capacity and is not tied to any public office or institutional position he may hold.

It specifically recognises his individual contribution to statistics and data science, alongside his support for the work and development of the Ghana Statistical Association.

The distinction highlights his professional engagement with research, analytical thinking, evidence-based policy and the application of statistical knowledge to development challenges.

The GSA is the professional body that brings together statisticians, data scientists, researchers, academics and other allied professionals in Ghana.

Through professional development, research, advocacy and collaboration, the Association promotes high standards in statistical practice and encourages the effective use of statistics in national development.

The recognition comes at a time when reliable data is increasingly central to decision-making across government, business, academia and development institutions.

Statistics helps policymakers understand national challenges, establish priorities, allocate resources and assess whether public programmes are achieving their intended outcomes.

Questions around where hospitals and schools should be built, which communities require infrastructure investment, employment trends, agricultural productivity and the effectiveness of public interventions all require credible data and rigorous analysis.

Reliable statistics also strengthen accountability by providing measurable evidence against which public spending and development outcomes can be assessed.

The private sector similarly relies on data to understand markets, consumer behaviour, demographics and economic conditions before making investment decisions.

The growing use of data science, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics has further expanded the role of statistical expertise.

These technologies can help countries identify patterns, anticipate emerging challenges and support more targeted decision-making.

For Ghana, the potential applications span areas including economic forecasting, healthcare planning, agriculture, revenue mobilisation, transportation, education and public-sector management.

Speakers at the conference emphasised the importance of developing the professional and institutional capacity required to take advantage of these opportunities.

Against this backdrop, Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria’s recognition highlights the contribution of professionals whose work helps generate and interpret evidence for better decision-making.

The award also draws attention to the broader importance of strengthening Ghana’s statistical and analytical capacity and encouraging young professionals to view statistics and data science as tools for national development.

The GSA Excellence Award – President’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Ghana Statistical Association therefore represents both a personal professional distinction for Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria and a recognition of the wider contribution of statistics and data science to Ghana’s development.

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