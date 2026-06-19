Chief Justice’s perceived closeness to government raises concerns – Miracles Aboagye

Team Lead of the People’s Forum, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has expressed concern over what he describes as the perceived closeness between Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The People’s Forum recently sent an open letter to Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, urging him to safeguard the independence and integrity of the Judiciary amid growing public debate over the relationship between the courts and the Executive.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Aboagye said recent developments have created unease among some Ghanaians regarding the independence of the Judiciary.

“We appreciate the response from the Judicial Service and the swift response as well. Our problem is that we are scared,” he stated.

According to him, concerns have been heightened by ongoing prosecutions involving political opponents and public perceptions surrounding the conduct of some state institutions.

“Political opponents are being prosecuted and the bail conditions are hideous, and the Chief Justice is seen around government people,” he alleged.

Mr Aboagye said such perceptions make it necessary for the Judiciary to provide assurances of its independence and impartiality.

“It is a legitimate call for concern. We want assurance,” he said.

The People’s Forum leader argued that the office of the Chief Justice requires a high level of caution in public engagements in order to protect public confidence in the Judiciary.

“The Chief Justice is not an ordinary citizen. He has no business being around government appointees,” he stated.

He further suggested that the optics of the Chief Justice being seen in the company of government officials could undermine public trust in the Judicial Service.

“He should step out with an aura. His relationship with the NDC is awkward and that is not what the office of the Judicial Service should be doing,” he said.

Mr Aboagye stressed that public officials occupying sensitive constitutional positions must be mindful of how their actions are perceived.

“You carefully choose. It’s bad optics. He should stand shoulder to shoulder. He should not be seen in the shadows of people in government,” he remarked.

“We are not comfortable with that. He should work on it,” he added.

According to him, the concerns formed the basis of an open letter recently addressed to the Chief Justice by the People’s Forum.

“The letter we wrote was in all intents and purposes to shape our democracy,” he explained.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.