Christ the King School goes solar in landmark green energy breakthrough

Christ the King International School has taken a significant step toward sustainability by commissioning a new solar photovoltaic system, marking the first phase of its ongoing redevelopment project.

The ceremony was led by John Bonaventure Kwofie, Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, alongside Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese and Board Chairman of Lumen Energy Company Limited.

The event signals a major milestone, with the school becoming the first Catholic institution in Ghana to benefit from the nationwide renewable energy initiative.

The solar installation is part of a broader programme under a Memorandum of Understanding between Lumen Energy Company Limited and Huawei Ghana.

The initiative aims to deploy solar systems across about 4,000 Catholic institutions nationwide under the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference Renewable Energy Project.

Beyond providing reliable and cost-effective power, the project underscores a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

It positions the school at the forefront of a growing shift toward clean energy in Ghana’s education sector.

The move also sets a clear example for other institutions as the national rollout gathers pace.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including Local Manager Rev. Fr. Ebenezer Akesseh, Headmistress Mrs Portia Felice Mensah, representatives from Lumen Energy and Huawei Ghana, officials from the Catholic Standard, and staff and students of the school.

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