Cocoa farmers in Guan appeal to government over delayed payments

Audio By Carbonatix
Some cocoa farmers in the Guan District of the Oti Region have appealed to government to pay monies owed for cocoa purchases, saying the situation is becoming unbearable.
They said the delay was not only making life difficult but also affecting their ability to support their families and hire farm hands for their cocoa farms.
Mr Emmanuel Acquah, Chief Farmer at Akpafu Odomi, said although they had heard that funds had been disbursed, they were yet to receive payment.
He described the situation as worrying and called for urgent measures to address it.
Mr Gideon Nyarko, Regional Secretary of the Association of Produce Buying Company (PBC) Marketing Clerks for the Volta and Oti Regions, said the development had also made life difficult for buyers.
He noted that some buyers had been forced to stay away from their homes due to threats from aggrieved farmers and urged the government to settle the outstanding payments promptly to prevent further tension.
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