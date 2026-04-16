National

Cocoa farmers in Guan appeal to government over delayed payments

Source: GNA  
  16 April 2026 5:35am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Some cocoa farmers in the Guan District of the Oti Region have appealed to government to pay monies owed for cocoa purchases, saying the situation is becoming unbearable.

They said the delay was not only making life difficult but also affecting their ability to support their families and hire farm hands for their cocoa farms.

Mr Emmanuel Acquah, Chief Farmer at Akpafu Odomi, said although they had heard that funds had been disbursed, they were yet to receive payment.

He described the situation as worrying and called for urgent measures to address it.

Mr Gideon Nyarko, Regional Secretary of the Association of Produce Buying Company (PBC) Marketing Clerks for the Volta and Oti Regions, said the development had also made life difficult for buyers.

He noted that some buyers had been forced to stay away from their homes due to threats from aggrieved farmers and urged the government to settle the outstanding payments promptly to prevent further tension.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group